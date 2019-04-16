As the Tennessee House Finance Committee votes Wednesday on Governor Bill Lee’s proposed Education Savings Account bill, many educators across the state are opposed to the legislation.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier was in attendance Saturday at a Town Hall sponsored by State Representative Andy Holt to discuss the ESA bill.

Frazier says just losing one student has an impact on the school system.

If approved by the General Assembly, the ESA program would allow families that fall under the federal poverty guideline in low-performing school districts to use up to $7,300 dollars in public funds to pay for private school tuition, school supplies, and other expenses.