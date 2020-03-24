Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier is hoping to get some guidance this week from the state’s Department of Education regarding high school graduation and how long the school closure will continue.

Frazier says he hopes to find out this week what requirements for graduation have been dropped for Weakley County’s senior students, who are supposed to graduate on May 15th.

Frazier also says he anticipates getting some guidance from the department and Governor Bill Lee on what they’re thinking statewide regarding social-distancing in the schools.

(AUDIO)

Weakley County Schools have been closed for a week today, and are officially on Spring Break this week.

Governor Lee issued a statement last Monday asking schools to close until April 1st.