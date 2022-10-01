October 1, 2022
Friday Night Final

Union City at Westview will be a battle of two school ranked in the Top-10 of the Associated Press Class-2A polls…

Westviw 47 Union City 20

McKenzie 40 Dresden 7

South Gibson 42 Obion County 21

Henry County 29 Springfield 28

Huntingdon 60 Gibson County 6

Camden 56 Houston County 30

Chester County 45 Jackson South Side 13

Covintgton 34 Dyersburg 0

Crockett County 17 Milan 14

South Fulton 46 Hollow Rock-Bruceton 34

Jackson Christian 55 Tipton-Rosemark 7

Haywood 47 Jackson North Side 0

Lake County 42 West Carroll 22

Lexington 28 Hardin County 21

Trenton Peabody 43 Halls 0

Millington 14 Ripley 0

USJ 54 Fayette Academy 7

 

West Ky.

Daviess County 48 McCracken County 20

Murray 49 Fort Campbell 0

Russellville 38 Fulton County 32

Mayfield 49 Caldwell County 7

Paducah Tilghman 43 Trigg County 10

Bethlehem 63 Crittenden County 35

