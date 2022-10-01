Friday Night Final
Westviw 47 Union City 20
McKenzie 40 Dresden 7
South Gibson 42 Obion County 21
Henry County 29 Springfield 28
Huntingdon 60 Gibson County 6
Camden 56 Houston County 30
Chester County 45 Jackson South Side 13
Covintgton 34 Dyersburg 0
Crockett County 17 Milan 14
South Fulton 46 Hollow Rock-Bruceton 34
Jackson Christian 55 Tipton-Rosemark 7
Haywood 47 Jackson North Side 0
Lake County 42 West Carroll 22
Lexington 28 Hardin County 21
Trenton Peabody 43 Halls 0
Millington 14 Ripley 0
USJ 54 Fayette Academy 7
West Ky.
Daviess County 48 McCracken County 20
Murray 49 Fort Campbell 0
Russellville 38 Fulton County 32
Mayfield 49 Caldwell County 7
Paducah Tilghman 43 Trigg County 10
Bethlehem 63 Crittenden County 35