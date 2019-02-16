District 11-A Boys Tournament
McKenzie 52 – Huntingdon 43 in the Championship Game
District 13-A Boys Tournament Semifinals
Union City 66 – South Fulton 48
Bradford 60 – Greenfield 49
- Union City and Bradford will play for the championship Monday night at 7:30
- Greenfield and South Fulton will play the consolation game at 6:00 Monday.
District 13-AA Boys Tournament Semifinals
South Gibson 60 – Milan 58
Crockett County 62 – Westview 58
- South Gibson and Crockett will play for the championship Monday night at 7:30
- Westview and Milan will face off for third place Monday night at 6:00