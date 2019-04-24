University of Tennessee athletics director Phillip Fulmer was the keynote speaker at last night’s Ned Ray McWherter Institute “Igniting Innovation” event at UT Martin.

Before the program, Fulmer told Thunderbolt Radio News about his “dream job” with the Tennessee Vols.

With the event sponsored by the Ned Ray McWherter Institute, Fulmer remembered the former Governor and Weakley County native.

Former West Tennessee players for Fulmer at Tennessee, Chad Clifton of Martin and Trey Teague of Jackson also attended last night’s event.