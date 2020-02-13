Sign-ups begin Saturday for the Fulton County Youth Baseball and Softball League.

Justin Lane says registration will take place from 9:00 until noon every Saturday starting Saturday through March 7th at Black’s Pecan in Hickman.

Lane says the registration fee is $40 dollars and is open for girls ages three to 13 and boys ages three to 15.

Lane says the season is tentatively set to start on Saturday, April 25th.

Lane says the league is also looking for umpires and officials and anyone who just wants to volunteer to help out the league.

If you’d like more information you can visit the Fulton County Baseball and Softball League’s Facebook page.