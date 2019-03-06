Fundraising for the new Martin Public Library is nearing $1 million dollars.

Library Foundation President Nick Dunagan tells Thunderbolt Radio News the new library is getting closer to a reality every day.

The new library will be a state-of-the-art facility and will be a focal part of downtown Martin.

Along with the Library Foundation’s $1.5 million dollars, the City of Martin is contributing $5 million dollars towards the new library.

The new Martin Public Library is expected to be completed in the latter part of 2020.