A member of the Gangster Disciples is wanted in the weekend murder of a teenager in Milan.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas says 18-year-old Montarius Douglas is wanted for First Degree Murder after deputies were called to a residence Saturday night on Napoleon Luther Road and found a 17-year-old black male lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Sheriff Thomas, Douglas is a self-admitted member of the Gangsters Disciples street gang and should be consider armed a dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning the crime or the whereabouts of Montarius Douglas should call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Officer or your local law enforcement agency.