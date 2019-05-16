A Jackson member of the Gangster Disciples has pled guilty to committing violent crimes in aid of racketeering, distribution of marijuana, and firearms violations.

According U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant’s office, 32-year-old Dontoreus Douglas was indicted in Jackson federal court on four counts of violent crimes in aid of racketeering activity. Each count is based on the attempted murder of four different victims in June 2012.

According to the indictment, Douglas and other members and associates of the Gangster Disciples engaged in narcotics distribution, firearms trafficking, and acts of violence, involving murder, attempted murder and assault.

It is further alleged in the indictment that Douglas committed the attempted murders for the purpose of gaining entrance to or maintaining or increasing position within the Gangster Disciples.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 13.

The case was investigated by the ATF, FBI, and the Jackson Police Department’s Gang Enforcement Unit.