An accused enforcer with the Gangster Disciples is facing over 23 years in federal prison on several violent crime charges.

32-year-old Dontoreus Douglas, also known as “DT”, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 280 months in federal prison for attempted murder in aid of racketeering activity; discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to information presented in court, in 2009, Douglas became a member of Gangster Disciples, and in 2012, committed attempted murders for the purpose of gaining entrance to or maintaining or increasing his position within the gang.

In 2013, Douglas was also involved with narcotics being sold from the Gangster Disciples headquarters, where they found a loaded AK-style rifle and drugs and gang paraphernalia, as well as receipts belonging to Douglas.

And in 2016, Douglas was involved with a freight container that contained marijuana and had a loaded pistol and a smaller amount of cocaine and heroin in his possession.

Along with the 23 year prison sentence, Douglas was given four years of supervised release.