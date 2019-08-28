A small gas leak in the kitchen at Westview High School caused concern Wednesday morning, but didn’t disrupt classes.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says when Westview principal Jeromy Davidson arrived at the school just after 7:00, he noticed the smell of gas in the front entrance.

The City of Martin Fire Department, the City of Martin Public Works, and a district maintenance crew later found the source in the kitchen area where the pilot light had gone out on one of the fryers.

The maintenance department repaired the problem which was completely resolved less than an hour later.