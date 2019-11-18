A Gibson County man is facing 15 years in federal prison for a 2015 firearm charge.

40-year-old Jonathan Lynn Luten, of Trenton, was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 180 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to information presented in court, in January 2015, Luten was captured on foot after committing an armed robbery in Trenton. During a foot chase, Luten abandoned a .22 caliber revolver which Trenton Police officers later recovered and Luten admitted to possessing.

Because of previous violent felony convictions, Luten was determined to be an armed career criminal and subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 180 months.

Along with the 15 year prison sentence, Luten also received two years supervised release.