A Gibson County man is facing a meth charge in Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a residence on Sidonia Road where a possible altercation was taking place and found Jerry Morgan and another man who said there had been a verbal altercation with another individual over a car deal, but the other party had left the residence.

After learning Morgan had an active Weakley County warrant for Failure to Appear, Deputy Nolan Roberts found Morgan had a cigarette pack which contained a rocky, white substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .55 grams.

Morgan is charged with Possession of Schedule Two (meth) and Failure to Appear and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.