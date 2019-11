The Gleason Lady Bulldogs basketball team is off to a (2-1) start after opening wins against Adamsville and Wayne County.

Head basketball coach Sean Stephenson named some key players that have stepped up after big preseason injuries.

Speaking for Gleason boys’ Coach Mike Riggs, Coach Stephenson said the boys’ team is competing with a tough schedule, including Adamsville last week.

Both Gleason basketball teams will be back in action Tuesday night against Clarksburg.