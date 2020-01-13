The Gleason City Board will have a hearing next month on two properties in violation of city code.

Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon presented the violations to the Gleason City Board during its meeting last week.

The two dilapidated properties are 511 East Union Street and 208 West Street.

The property owners will be asked to appear before the City Board on February 13th at 6:30 just prior to the Board’s regular monthly meeting.

Gleason is joining other municipalities in Weakley County to make a more concerted effort to clean up dilapidated properties in their respective cities, with Dresden and Greenfield recently forming Condemnation Boards to focus on identifying properties in violation of city code.