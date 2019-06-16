The Gleason City Board will take up the issue of dilapidated properties next month.

During a recent Gleason Board meeting, Police Chief Paul Eddlemon presented three properties that were on a list of properties in need of repair or to be demolished.

The properties include 500 College Street, 714 West Street, and 114 Vincent Street.

Chief Eddlemon said that, in his opinion, two of the properties should be demolished, and one could possibly be repaired.

Before any action can be taken by the city, the board is required to have a hearing with the property owners.

A hearing do discuss the three properties has been set for July 11th at 6:30 just prior to the board’s monthly meeting.