The City of Gleason will now supply weapons for the Gleason Police Department.

In this month’s city board meeting, Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon explained to the board that currently, Gleason Police officers have to purchase their own firearms.

Chief Eddlemon requested the board vote to provide firearms for the five full-time officers on the force.

The board voted unanimously to purchase six Glock 9-millimeter handguns for $3,200 dollars for the five full-time Gleason Police officers, with one to use as a spare.

The funds are being provided through Gleason’s participation in the Law Enforcement Support Office program.