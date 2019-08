A Gleason farmer donated $2,500 dollars to the Gleason Revitalization Committee through a farmers community program.

Eric Owen directed the money to the Revitalization Committee through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, which offers farmers the opportunity to enroll for a chance to direct $2,500 dollars to a non-profit of their choice.

The Committee plans to use the funds for the revitalization of the downtown area and for two city parks.