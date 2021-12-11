Gleason Hometown Christmas events canceled

Saturday night’s Hometown Christmas events in downtown Gleason have been canceled.

Gleason Mayor Charles Anderson says out of respect to the City of Dresden, which suffered extensive damage in Friday night’s tornado, Gleason’s Christmas celebration would be canceled.

Mayor Anderson says Gleason was fortunate and did not report any damage.

Anderson says the food that had been purchased for the event is being donated to the City of Dresden.

Gleason City Hall will have a Christmas Open House and other events next Saturday night from 5:00 until 7:00, but the Christmas Parade will not be rescheduled.