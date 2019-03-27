A Gleason man accused of showing pornography to several 10-year-old girls has now been charged with rape of a child.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 59-year-old Clarence Allen Grantham was arrested earlier this month on charges of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Possession of Methamphetamine, and other charges as part of an investigation into Grantham’s association with several underage girls in Gleason.

McGowan says after a series of forensic interviews and a medical examination by a doctor from the Weakley and Obion County Carl Perkins Center, Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators filed a charge of Rape of a Child against Grantham.

The case remains under investigation.