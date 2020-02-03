A Gleason man is charged with resisting arrest against three officers.

Two Weakley County Sheriff’s officers and a Gleason Police officer went to a residence on Circle Drive in Gleason to arrest 56-year-old Terry Lee Roney for warrants out of Weakley County General Sessions Court and a federal indictment.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers found Roney hiding under a blanket and he immediately resisted arrest.

Roney was tased by one officer and then tried to the bite the arm of another.

Roney was eventually taken into custody and taken to the Weakley County Jail where he’s being held on three counts of Resisting Arrest.