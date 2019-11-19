A Gleason man is facing theft and vandalism charges after damage was discovered at a car wash.

27-year-old Logan Hunter Harvey is charged in the incident which happened at the car wash in Gleason.

The business owner told Gleason Police Investigator Brian Legons that the roll up door on the back side of the car wash was cut with a knife and a vacuum hose was also cut, and another hose was cut and taken from the property.

Surveillance footage from the car wash showed a blue Chevy truck in a bay of the car wash driven by a white male.

Two days later, the truck was stopped by McKenzie Police in McKenzie and was being driven by Harvey.

In an interview with Investigator Legons, Harvey said he didn’t remember going to the car wash.

Harvey is being held in the Weakley County Jail.