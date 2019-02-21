A Gleason man was injured Tuesday night in a one-vehicle accident on Old Highway 22 near Dresden.

THP Lieutenant Brad Wilbanks says 45-year-old Anthony Brandon Carroll was traveling west on Old Highway 22 when his 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, hitting a highway sign and a tree.

Carroll was transported to the emergency room at West Tennessee Healthcare-Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

According to the THP report, charges against Carroll are pending.