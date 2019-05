The Gleason Police Department has received new body cameras for each officer as part of a new policy implemented by Chief Paul Eddlemon.

During this month’s city board meeting, Chief Eddlemon why the new policy was being put in place.

Eddlemon says along with the new body cameras, the Gleason Police Department is also utilizing a new record-keeping software program which allows for more efficiency and is more user-friendly than the previous program.