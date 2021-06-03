Gleason School gymnasium floor to be named “Randy Frazier Court”

When the Gleason Bulldogs take the gym floor next season, they’ll be playing on “Randy Frazier Court.”

In a surprise motion Thursday afternoon, the Weakley County School Board voted unanimously to name the Gleason gym floor in honor of one of Tennessee’s most successful high school girls basketball coaches.

Mr. Frazier coached the Lady Bulldogs for 25 years, winning three state championships, one state runner-up title, and making nine state tournament appearances.

Following the meeting, Mr. Frazier told Thunderbolt Radio News that he was surprised by the secret agenda item.

(AUDIO)

Mr. Frazier retired from coaching in 2010, but says he misses being a coach.

(AUDIO)

Randy Frazier Coaching Accomplishments

*Coached Gleason Lady Bulldogs for 25 years (1986-2010)

*Record of 613-123 (83.3%)

*Three-time Class A State Championships 1992, 1999, 2007

*Class A Runner-Up 1993

*Nine State Tournament Appearances 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 98, 99, 07

*Three Region Championships 93, 95, 07

*15 District Championships 88, 89, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 00, 01, 03, 04, 06

*District Coach of the Year 17 times: 87, 88, 89, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 00, 01, 03, 05, 06, 07

*Seven-time Region Coach of the Year: 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 98, 07

*Three-time Jackson Sun Coach of the Year: 92, 99, 07

*Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association District Coach of the Year 15 times:

87, 88, 89, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 00, 01, 03, 05

*Six-time Best of the West Coach of the Year: 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 99

*In 1992, he was both the TN Sportswriters and TACA State Coach of the Year. In 1987, he was honored as the Northwest Tennessee Officials Association Coach of the Year and captured the A.F. Bridges Sportsmanship Award’s Male Coach of the Year in 2000. For his career accomplishments, he was named a member of the 2000 Jackson Sun All-Century coaching staff. As a head coach of the Tennessee All Star game in 1992, he led his team to victory over the Georgia All Stars by the score of 101-78.

*Throughout his coaching career, 20 of his players earned college scholarships. He coached 40+ All District players, 15 District MVP’s, 30+ All Region selections, 13 All-West TN recognitions, six Best of the West players, 11 State Tournament Team Honorees, three TACA All Star Game Selections, 13 All State Recognitions, five Tennessee Miss Basketball finalists, three Tennessee Miss Basketball winners, one All-American and one USA National Team member.

*In junior high, Coach Frazier’s overall record was 299-68 (81.5%) with 12 Weakley County Championships, four Weakley County Runner-Up finishes, 16 Invitational Tournament Championships and 50+ All-County player selections.

Overall, Coach Frazier had a combined record of 912-191 (82.7%) as a head coach.