A Gleason woman is charged with Criminal Impersonation after falsifying her identity during a traffic stop.

Gleason Police Patrolman Jacob Howington stopped a vehicle on Mill Street for illegal window tint and the driver told him she didn’t have her driver’s license and gave the officer a false name.

Patrolman Howington learned the driver was 40-year-old Tabatha Renee Humfress of Gleason and that she had a revoked license.

Humfress was released from the Weakley County Jail and is set to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court.