Funeral services for Glen Thomas Choate, age 82, of Bardwell, Kentucky, will be Friday, March 12, 2021, at 1:00 at Mississippi Baptist Church in Bardwell.

Burial will be in the Hickman City Cemetery.

Mr. Choate was the father of Thunderbolt Radio & Digital-Union City News Director Charles Choate.

Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter in charge of arrangements.