Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will deliver a special State of West Tennessee address Thursday night in Jackson.

The governor will deliver his address at the Chambers-McClure Academic Center on the campus of Lane College.

Doors will open at 5:00 with Governor Lee’s comments beginning at 6:00.

Parking is available at Lane College and an email with instructions will be sent to those who register.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are needed for entry.

Anyone interesting in attending the State of West Tennessee address, may register here.