Governor Bill Lee visited Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville Friday to speak with staff and tour the vocational programs offered for incarcerated individuals.

West Tennessee Region Public Information Officer Tylee Tracer says Friday’s visit follows the Governor’s announcement earlier this week regarding increased access to educational opportunities within correctional facilities to enable incarcerated individuals to gain the skills need for re-entry.

Welcoming Governor Lee were Tennessee Department of Corrections Commissioner Tony Parker, Warden Shawn Phillips, Senator Ed Jackson, Representative Bill Sanderson, Lake County Mayor Denny Johnson, Tiptonville Mayor Cliff Berry, and the entire prison staff.

Governor Lee addressed the staff detailing his vision for criminal justice and successful reentry and their role in bringing that vision to life.

The Governor later toured the vocational welding and automotive classes and spoke to offenders enrolled in the program.