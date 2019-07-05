The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Courtney M. Higgins was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. She was last seen on Central Avenue in Mayfield on June 23rd.

Miss Higgins is five-four and 135 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue denim shorts and a pink t-shirt.

According to the sheriff’s office, her possible travel destinations are unknown.

If anyone has any information on the location of Miss Higgins, contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.