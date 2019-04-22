A Graves County couple is facing charges in Weakley County after going to different churches in Greenfield on Easter Sunday and obtaining money by fraud.

49-year-old Randy Cole Riley and 41-year-old Dawn Lashell Riley, both of Mayfield, were arrested by Greenfield Police Lieutenant Danny Smith after the two, along with their 11-year-old son, had gone to different churches in the Greenfield area asking for money.

According to the police report, Randy Riley received $110 dollars from Greenfield First Presbyterian after he told them he had to take his sick wife to Jackson.

Meanwhile, Dawn Riley went to the Methodist church in Greenfield and asked for gas money to get to Jackson, however the church had been notified of the couple and did not give them money.

It was later learned, the couple had also went to Greenfield Church of Christ where the juvenile asked for money to get food.

Both Randy and Dawn Riley are charged with Theft of Services and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.