A grease fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen, but quick action by the Sharon Fire Department saved the rest of the home.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says the fire was reported around 5:20 Saturday afternoon on West Main Street in Sharon, with the resident, Shannon Stone, describing the kitchen on fire and flames rolling into the ceiling.

Chief Eddings says upon arrival, the Sharon Fire Department encountered heavy smoke and flames in the kitchen and extinguished the fire with a large fire extinguisher to reduce water damage to the structure.

Firefighters then set up an exhaust fan to clear the residence of the smoke and were on the scene for about an hour.

Chief Eddings says Stone was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by Weakley County EMS but did not have to be transferred to the hospital.