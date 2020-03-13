The Greenfield Lady Jackets defeated North Greene 68-40 in the opening round of the TSSAA State Tournament Thursday.

Chloe Moore-McNeil dropped in a game-high 22 points, followed by Tess Darby’s 11, and Reece Biggs’s 10 points. The Lady Jackets’ defense was stifling, holding North Greene’s top scorer to only eight points.

After the game, Chloe Moore-McNeil told WCMT Sports that the Lady Jackets all know their roles.

The rebounding was led by Moore-McNeil as well with 7, but Reece Biggs was another force on the boards with six. Biggs says rebounding is something she can control.

Greenfield head coach Willie Trevathan said that he was pleased with how the Jackets began the game leading to the win, but knows the future is unknown.

Greenfield moves on in the tournament to take on Clarkrange who defeated Huntingdon Thursday afternoon. However, the TSSAA has announced a suspension on the Girls State Basketball Tournaments this week and the boys tournament next week due to the ongoing threat of caronavirus throughout the state of Tennessee.

Thunderbolt News and WCMT Sports will have updates on the rulings once they are available.