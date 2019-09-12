The first on a list of five dilapidated properties in Greenfield has been cleared.

At this week’s monthly board meeting, Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley announced that a property on Pecan Street was recently demolished and cleared, with four other properties waiting on the list.

Last month, to address a situation that other Weakley County municipalities are facing with dilapidated properties, Greenfield Mayor McAdams appointed Chief Dudley, former alderman Danny Nanney, and current aldermen Donald Ray High, Thomas Tansil, Jr., and Mark Galey to a condemnation board to review the city’s run-down properties and make recommendations for condemnation.