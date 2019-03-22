Greenfield Banking Company broke ground on its new main offices on Front Street in Greenfield Thursday.

The new office building will be located across the street from its current location.

CEO Randy Huffstetler tells Thunderbolt Radio News why the company decided to construct a new building rather than renovate its currenty facility.

Huffstetler says there’s strong connection between the bank and the Greenfield community.

The new main office building for Greenfield Banking Company is projected to be completed by the first part of 2020.