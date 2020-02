Greenfield Banking Company’s new building is officially open after a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event Tuesday afternoon.

The new main office opened late last month, but the ribbon-cutting was a celebration to commemorate the special occasion.

U.S. Congressman David Kustoff was on hand for the celebration and emphasized the importance of a community bank.

The new Greenfield Banking Company main office is located at 112 North Front Street, just a block south of the former office building.