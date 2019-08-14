Two Greenfield aldermen resigned their positions Tuesday night citing conflict with the board.

In their letters of resignation, read by Mayor Cindy McAdams, both Shane and Jan Johnson said there was a conflict with certain members of the current city board, with Jan Johnson stating that an unnamed alderman had mocked her husband’s Christian faith.

With two vacancies on the board, Mayor McAdams and the remaining Board of Aldermen appointed Karen Campbell to fill the three remaining years of Jan Johnson’s term and Mike Caudle to finish out the final year of Shane Johnson’s term.

Campbell and Caudle will be sworn in at September’s board meeting.

In other business, facing a situation that other Weakley County municipalities are facing with dilapidated properties, Mayor McAdams appointed Fire Chief Bob Dudley, former alderman Danny Nanney, and current aldermen Donald Ray High, Thomas Tansil, Jr., and Mark Galey to a condemnation board to review the city’s run-down properties and make recommendations for condemnation.

Also in Tuesday night’s meeting, Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford announced that his department would be hosting an interdiction training for several other agencies next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in Greenfield.

The next Greenfield Board meeting will be September 10 at 5:30.