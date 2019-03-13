Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams and the Greenfield City Board were given an update on the city’s new industrial site Tuesday night.

Greenfield Industrial Board President Mike Biggs told the board that the site is getting attention, but needs to be TVA-certified to get the attention of what Mr. Biggs calls a “first class industry.”

Weakley County Economic Development Director Shelby Spurgeon told the board she’s already submitted a grant application with the TVA and plans to submit a grant application with Rural Development to offset the cost of the “due-diligence” study on the site.

Miss Spurgeon says she should know about the grant approval by April 8th.