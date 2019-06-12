The Greenfield City Board passed the budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year during Tuesday night’s monthly meeting.

The nearly $2 million dollar budget contains no property tax increase for the city.

In other business, the board passed the second reading of an ordinance adopting rates for large volume water usage, such as swimming pools, washing vehicles, or watering lawns and gardens.

The rates are the same as those already in effect.

The board also unanimously voted to make the intersection of Poplar and Greenlawn a four-way stop.