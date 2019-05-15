The Greenfield City Board passed the first reading of the 2019-20 budget Tuesday night.

There is no property tax increase in next year’s nearly $2 million budget.

The board meets in a special meeting Tuesday, May 21, at 5:00 to pass the second reading of the budget.

In other business Tuesday night, the Greenfield Board passed the first reading of an ordinance adopting rates for large volume water usage, such as swimming pools, washing vehicles, or watering lawns and gardens.

The rates are the same as those that are already in affect.

The board also passed a resolution honoring the state champion Greenfield Research Team on its first place finish at the Tennessee Junior Academy of Science Competition last month in Nashville.