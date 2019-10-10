The Greenfield City Board will hold off on voting for a beer permit until after the applicant’s 30-day waiting period is over.

Joe Marelli applied for a beer permit for his business, Tobacco Superstore, which is going into the former Puckett’s Grocery location.

In an email to Thunderbolt Radio News, Jerica Spikes with the City of Greenfield, says there is a 30-day waiting period from the date of the beer permit application and that the Greenfield City Board will vote on approving the permit at its next meeting on November 12th.

Meanwhile, the City of Greenfield has also announced new winter hours for City Hall.

Beginning November 1st, Greenfield City Hall will be open 7:30 to 4:00 Monday through Friday.