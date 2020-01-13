The Greenfield Lady Jackets and McKenzie Rebels are the top teams in the state for the second consecutive week.

This week’s Associated Press Prep Polls has the Greenfield Lady Jackets as the No. 1 team in Class 1A, with Huntingdon in eighth and Gibson County in ninth.

Meanwhile, in boys Class 1A, the McKenzie Rebels are the No. 1 team, with Madison Academic in fourth.

In girls Class 2A, Macon County is the top team in the state, with the Westview Lady Chargers in fifth, Covington in a tie for sixth, and Dyersburg in ninth.

Boys Class 2A has Jackson South Side at No. 1 with Covington in the tenth spot.

In girls Class 3A, Bradley Central in the No. 1 team with Cleveland the top team in boys Class 3A.