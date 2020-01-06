The first Associated Press basketball prep polls of the season have the Greenfield Lady Jackets and McKenzie Rebels as the top teams in Tennessee.

In girls Division I Class 1A, the Greenfield Lady Jackets (15-0) received 12 first place votes with Clarkrange (13-2) receiving one first place vote to debut in the third spot. Loretto (11-2) is in the No. 2 spot.

Meanwhile, in boys Division I Class 1A, the McKenzie Rebels (9-3) received 10 first place votes to debut at No. 1. Booker T. Washington (9-2) received two first place votes in fourth place, with Clay County (13-1) receiving one first place vote in third place and Fayetteville (10-2) receiving a first place vote in fifth place. Madison Academic (13-1) is in the No. 2 spot.

In girls Division I Class 2A, Macon County (14-1) is the No. 1 team with Westview (14-2) in third, Covington (12-3) in sixth, and Dyersburg (11-3) in ninth.

In boys Division Class 2A, Jackson South Side (15-0) is the top team with Covington (12-3) in ninth.

Bradley Central (10-3) is the top girls team and Cleveland (14-0) is the No. 1 boys team in Division I Class 3A.