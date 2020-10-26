The Greenfield Yellowjackets are crowned Region 7-A Champions after a COVID-win due to Lake County’s football team having to shut down for two weeks.

Falcons Coach Cory Quinn tells us about the situation.

Greenfield Coach Don Pitt says Greenfield wanted to play in the “big game.”

Coach Quinn tells us when it looks like Lake County will be back on the football field.

Coach Pitt says the coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone in a way since March.

Greenfield has secured the first seed in Region 7-A, while Lake County finishes second. All Region 7 teams will have a first round BYE when Greenfield will host Dresden, and Lake County will host West Carroll.