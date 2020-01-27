The Greenfield Lady Jackets remain the top team in this week’s AP prep polls.

Greenfield (21-0) is the No. 1 team in girls Class 1A, with Huntingdon (18-4) in sixth, and Gibson County’s Lady Pioneers (15-7) are in eighth.

In boys Class 1A, Booker T. Washington (17-3) is in first, with the McKenzie Rebels (19-3) in second, Madison Academic (20-2) in fourth, and West Carroll (16-4) in ninth.

In girls Class 2A, Macon County (20-1) is the No. 1, with Westview’s Lady Chargers (19-3) in fifth, Covington (18-4) in ninth, and the Dyersburg Lady Trojans (14-4) in tenth.

Boys Class 2A has Jackson South Side (21-0) as the No. 1 team, with Covington (19-3) in seventh.

In girls Class 3A, Bradley Central (17-3) remains the No. 1 team with Cleveland (21-0) the top team in boys Class 3A.