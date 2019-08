A Greenfield man is charged with threatening another man with a hatchet.

According to the arrest affidavit, 27-year-old Justin Miles Woodard is accused of jumping out from a bush with a hatchet across from the victim’s home, threatening to cut him up and blaming him for a possible theft.

No one was injured in the incident, but Woodard is charged with Aggravated Assault and was released from the Weakley County Jail.

