(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)

Greenfield School spirit took the form of Christmas cheer Monday as Police Chief Joey Radford, principal Jeff Cupples, and SRO Bryan Cooper loaded police cruisers to deliver gifts to families in the community.

The Quadrant Carolers (so named because they are part of Linda Farmer’s math classes) serenaded the two men as they prepared for their deliveries.

The gifts were made possible by Greenfield residents and churches who responded to the school’s Angel Tree project, said Tori Liggett, who organized the effort addressing the needs of elementary school children. Tiffany Crouse worked on getting lists compiled and coordinated the response to junior high needs. Sherry Page worked on high school efforts. Liggett said 55 children and youth benefitted from the two gift drives by the school and police officers.

Chief Radford said the police department’s drive collected 150 toys from the community.

“I continue to be impressed with the way Greenfield steps up each year,” said Radford. “And I was especially happy to have Mr. Cupples join me this time as we made our way to the homes of our elementary school recipients.”

Greenfield School Student Council Advisor Cody Austin worked with the Council to set up and staff a concession stand last week with funds collected going toward a shopping trip to purchase essentials for high school students.

Students helped wrap gifts going to junior high and high school recipients. Page underscores that all names are kept confidential.

“This school and community have not failed to meet a need when notified,” said Cupples after concluding his elf-like duties. “The community has met and exceeded every goal with a faithful heart. The Spirit of Christmas is alive in Greenfield – such good people!”