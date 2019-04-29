The Greenfield Research Team took first place Friday at the Tennessee Junior Academy of Science Competition held at Belmont University in Nashville.

Greenfield beat out 23 other teams to take the top spot in the competition.

Team members include: Andrew Campbell, Joshua Floyd, Logan Rash, Jacob Romans, and Logan Sawyers.

Greenfield’s research on the concentrations of carcinogenic metals in tap water for Weakley County has been ongoing since last June.

The team collected and tested tap water from 111 sites in the county.

The water was tested last July at UTM with help from Dr. Jennifer Esbenshade.

After testing the Greenfield Research Team made five water quality probes that could test for lead, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, and nickel, and donated the probe kits to five local libraries.

These kits can be checked out by Weakley County residents.

A celebration for the Greenfield Research Team’s achievement will take place May 7th at 2:00 at Greenfield School.

The Greenfield Research Team thanks Greenfield Banking Company, Akin and Porter, and Weakley County Municipal Electric System for helping fund the research, and all the residents who helped make their achievement possible by donating water samples, time, and money.