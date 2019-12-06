A Greenfield student will vie for a chance to represent Weakley County in the Tennessee Titans Regional Spelling Bee in Nashville.

Brenley Little of Greenfield School won the Weakley County Spelling Bee Thursday with Luke Lawrence from Gleason School the runner up.

Little now has the opportunity to take an online test for spelling and vocabulary as winners from across the state vie for the top 50 test scores in order to compete at the Nissan Stadium-West Club in Nashville on March 7th.

All participants earned a medallion and certificate presented by Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier and assistant director Jeff Kelley.

The district Spelling Bee was coordinated by Terri Stephenson. The statewide competition is sponsored by the Tennessee Titans.

(photo: Spelling Bee District Winners – Brenley Little of Greenfield (front left) earned the championship trophy in Thursday’s Weakley County Schools Spelling Bee. Luke Lawrence of Gleason was runner up. Greenfield principal Jeff Cupples (back left) and Gleason School principal Lee Lawrence and school librarian Amy Lawrence, also Luke’s parents, attended the event in support of their spelling winners.)