A Greenfield woman was arrested on drug charges Sunday.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says Sunday night around 9:30, 53-year-old Janet Trull was seen running along the 1600 block of Highway 124 near Greenfield.

When Deputy Chris Crocker came into contact with Trull, she stated that people were chasing her trying to harm her.

Deputy Crocker reported that Trull was very paranoid, talking very fast, and was not making much sense.

After giving Deputy Crocker consent to search her purse, a baggie containing over a gram of methamphetamine was found in the purse.

Trull was charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication.